2017 Tony Awards Winners List

The 2017 Tony Awards have come and gone, performances were sung, hardware was handed out. See below for a full list of winners from this year’s awards.
Best Play:
Oslo, Winner
Indecent
Sweat
A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best Musical:
Come From Away
Groundhog Day The Musical
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812
Dear Evan Hansen, Winner
Best Book Of A Musical:
Dave Malloy
Steven Levenson, Winner
Irene Sankoff And David Hein
Danny Rubin
Best Original Score:
Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Winners
Dave Malloy
Tim Minchin
Best Revival Of A Play:
August Wilson’s Jitney, Winner
Present Laughter
Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Six Degrees of Separation
Best Revival Of A Musical:
Hello, Dolly!, Winner
Falsettos
Miss Saigon
Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play:
Denis Arndt
Kevin Kline, Winner
Chris Cooper
Jefferson Mays
Corey Hawkins
Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play:
Sally Field
Cate Blanchett
Jennifer Ehle
Laurie Metcalf, Winner
Laura Linney
Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical:
Ben Platt, Winner
Christian Borle
Josh Groban
David Hyde Pierce
Andy Karl
Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical:
Bette Midler, Winner
Denee Benton
Patti LuPone
Eva Noblezada
Christine Ebersole
Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play:
Richard Thomas
Michael Aronov, Winner
Danny DeVito
John Douglas Thompson
Nathan Lane
Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play:
Jayne Houdyshell
Johanna Day
Condola Rashad
Michelle Wilson
Cynthia Nixon, Winner
Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical:
Gavin Creel, Winner
Lucas Steele
Mike Faist
Andrew Rannells
Brandon Uranowitz
Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical:
Mary Beth Peil
Kate Baldwin
Jenn Colella
Rachel Bay Jones, Winner
Stephanie J. Block
Best Scenic Design Of A Play:
Douglas W. Schmidt
David Gallo
Michael Yeargan
Nigel Hook, Winner
Best Scenic Design Of A Musical:
Mimi Lien, Winner
Rob Howell
David Korins
Santo Loquasto
Best Costume Design Of A Play:
David Zinn
Susan Hilferty
Toni-Leslie James
Jane Greenwood, Winner
Best Costume Design Of A Musical:
Linda Cho
Paloma Young
Catherine Zuber
Santo Loquasto, Winner
Best Lighting Design Of A Play:
Jane Cox
Christopher Akerlind, Winner
Donald Holder
Jennifer Tipton
Best Lighting Design Of A Musical:
Bradley King, Winner
Howell Binkley
Natasha Katz
Japhy Weideman
Best Direction Of A Play:
Rebecca Taichman, Winner
Sam Gold
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Daniel Sullivan
Bartlett Sher
Best Direction Of A Musical:
Christopher Ashley, Winner
Matthew Warchus
Rachel Chavkin
Michael Greif
Jerry Zaks
Best Choreography:
Sam Pinkleton
Andy Blankenbuehler, Winner
Kelly Devine
Denis Jones
Peter Darling And Ellen Kane
Best Orchestrations:
Bill Elliott And Greg Anthony Rassen
Larry Hochman
Dave Malloy
Alex Lacamoire, Winner