Family, Friends Remember Victims Killed In Fort Worth Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one Sunday after a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood that killed two and injured five.

Shemeka Rodriguez was one of the victims who died in the shooting. She was the daughter of Melinda Hamilton, who is president of the East Fort Worth Neighborhood Coalition. Members of Hamilton’s family gathered Sunday to offer their silent support.

“She was an outgoing, 32-year-old young lady… independent. No kids. She just loved life,” said Hamilton.

The family says Shemeka was headed to visit another sister but took a wrong turn.

“‘Be careful. I love you.’ Those were the last words I said to my sister. I’m just thankful I did tell her I love her,” said Lakeisha Mackey-Hamilton.

Melinda Hamilton says officers checked on her family and told her they have leads, but they still haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

“I believe they’re going to do whatever they can, and they will find this person who murdered my daughter,” said Melinda.

Five other victims with gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital after the shooting. It’s the kind of crime that has left neighbors terrified to talk.

Family and friends gather Sunday at local park for a prayer and a balloon release to honor Shemeka.

Family prayer and balloon release to honor her memory @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/dm2w6iSaSX — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) June 12, 2017

Police have not announced any arrests in the case. No new information was released Sunday.