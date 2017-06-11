Top 5 Performances From The 2017 Tony Awards

June 11, 2017 11:58 PM
Filed Under: OnlyCBS, TonyAwards
The 2017 Tony Awards featured multiple eye-popping performances from some of the biggest stars on Broadway. But which performances stood a step above the rest? See below for the five best performances from the 2017 Tony Awards.
benplatt theo wargogetty images for tony awards productions Top 5 Performances From The 2017 Tony Awards

Photo redit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions


Ben Platt

Ben Platt took to the Tony Awards stage to represent the critically acclaimed, Dear Evan Hansen. Platt, playing the role of Evan Hansen, performed “Waving Through A Window,” to thunderous applause from the Radio City Music Hall audience.

kevinspacey theo wargogetty images for tony awards productions Top 5 Performances From The 2017 Tony Awards

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions


Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey pulled double duty as host and performer at the 71st annual Tony Awards. In the show’s opening monologue Spacey tried his hand Tony nominated shows Natasha Pierre And The Great Comet Of 1812 and Dear Evan Hansen.

davidhydepierce theo wargogetty images for tony awards productions Top 5 Performances From The 2017 Tony Awards

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions


David Hyde Pierce

David Hyde Pierce was seated right up by the stage for most of the night, but he also spent a fair amount of time ON it. The 2017 Tony Award nominee slipped into his Hello, Dolly! altar ego, Horace Vandergelder, to perform “Penny In My Pocket.”

misssaigon tony awards productions Top 5 Performances From The 2017 Tony Awards

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions


Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada delivered a powerful performance as she took on her role of Kim from Miss Saigon. Performing the song, “I’d Give My Life For You,” Noblezada was joined on stage by Alistair Brammer who plays the role of her son, Chris.

comefromaway theo wargogetty images for tony awards productions Top 5 Performances From The 2017 Tony Awards

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions


The Cast Of Come From Away

The cast of Come From Away came together on stage to sing “Welcome To The Rock.” The performance effectively transported the audience to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, where 38 planes and their 6,500 passengers were redirected after the terrible attacks of September 11th.

