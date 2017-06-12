CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Agent’s Murder Led To Real Estate Industry Changes In North Texas

MaryAnn Martinez June 12, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: McKinney, real estate, real estate agent murder, Sarah Walker

McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Death by lethal injection for the man convicted of killing a real estate agent in McKinney has been delayed.

The July 19 execution has been put on hold while forensic evidence is reviewed.

In the nearly 11 years since real estate agent Sarah Walker was murdered, the real estate industry in the Metroplex has made instituted additional safety measures to keep their people safe.

Real estate agent Amber Cody spends most of her days alone, something that has caused her to be fear for her safety before.

“Mainly, it’s just being by myself and being in a home with someone you’ve never met before.,” said Cody.

In 2006, the death of real estate agent Sarah Walker rattled local agents. Walker, a single mom, was alone in a vacant model home in McKinney. She was bitten, beaten and stabbed to death. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was convicted in her death the following year.

“You get scared thinking that could have been me,” said Cody. “It could have easily been anyone of us.”

Cody does her best to keep herself safe.

“I always carry wasp spray for myself, and I also have a (concealed handgun license,”) she said.

Even though some realtors are packing heat others say their best line of defense is their cell phone. There are now apps specific for relators that track their appointments and their whereabouts. Apps and safety training are just some of the tools offered by the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS.

“I know the board does offer classes to raise people’s alertness,” said association member Tracy Amaya. “They offer self-defense courses. “We’ve had so many incidents over the years, we are all on the state of alert.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch