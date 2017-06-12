Agent’s Murder Led To Real Estate Industry Changes In North Texas

McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Death by lethal injection for the man convicted of killing a real estate agent in McKinney has been delayed.

The July 19 execution has been put on hold while forensic evidence is reviewed.

In the nearly 11 years since real estate agent Sarah Walker was murdered, the real estate industry in the Metroplex has made instituted additional safety measures to keep their people safe.

Real estate agent Amber Cody spends most of her days alone, something that has caused her to be fear for her safety before.

“Mainly, it’s just being by myself and being in a home with someone you’ve never met before.,” said Cody.

In 2006, the death of real estate agent Sarah Walker rattled local agents. Walker, a single mom, was alone in a vacant model home in McKinney. She was bitten, beaten and stabbed to death. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was convicted in her death the following year.

“You get scared thinking that could have been me,” said Cody. “It could have easily been anyone of us.”

Cody does her best to keep herself safe.

“I always carry wasp spray for myself, and I also have a (concealed handgun license,”) she said.

Even though some realtors are packing heat others say their best line of defense is their cell phone. There are now apps specific for relators that track their appointments and their whereabouts. Apps and safety training are just some of the tools offered by the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS.

“I know the board does offer classes to raise people’s alertness,” said association member Tracy Amaya. “They offer self-defense courses. “We’ve had so many incidents over the years, we are all on the state of alert.”