Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

More than 5.5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s and another person is diagnosed every 66 seconds.
The Alzheimer’s Association is working to find a cure for Alzheimer’s and offers support and resources to those living with the disease.
If you have questions about Alzheimer’s Disease, call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
The Longest Day is June 21. Join thousands of participants doing what you love to raise money in the honor of those facing Alzheimer’s Disease. Click here to register.