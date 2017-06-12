Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

June 12, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's Disease

More than 5.5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s and another person is diagnosed every 66 seconds.

The Alzheimer’s Association is working to find a cure for Alzheimer’s and offers support and resources to those living with the disease.

If you have questions about Alzheimer’s Disease, call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

The Longest Day is June 21. Join thousands of participants doing what you love to raise money in the honor of those facing Alzheimer’s Disease. Click here to register.

