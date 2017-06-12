CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Armed Protesters Fear Removal Of Texas Hero’s Statue

June 12, 2017 5:41 AM
Filed Under: armed protest, Confederacy, Confederate, Houston, Sam Houston, Slavery, Slaves, Statue

HOUSTON (AP) — Hundreds of individuals, some armed, gathered at a Houston park Saturday to protest what they believe are efforts to remove a statue of Texas hero Sam Houston because he owned slaves.

There hasn’t been any organized effort to remove Houston’s statue, which has stood near a city park since 1925.

Protesters, some carrying Confederate flags, said they were concerned local activists have been calling for the statue’s removal. But it’s not clear any such removal efforts have been formally proposed in the wake of other cities around the country taking down Confederate monuments.

Houston was the Republic of Texas’ first president. While he did own slaves, he also refused to take an oath of allegiance to the Confederacy.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch