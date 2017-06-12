Community Mourns Teens Killed In Collin County Crash

ANNA (CBSDFW.COM) – A memorial service was held today for two teenage friends who died together after a fiery, multi-fatal crash in Collin County last week.

Abigail Kendall, 15, and Brianna Elisa Gesino, 15, died in a five car crash on HWY 121 that sent their car careening into oncoming traffic.



A somber community remembered Kendall and Gesino at their high school in Anna. Cars filled the parking lot forcing people to park across the street. So many mourners packed the auditorium that others had to stand out in the hall.

“I think it helped our community. It’s really shaken the whole town up. It was good that we could all be together and come together to pay our respects,” said Anna resident, Krysta Cates.

The girls were close friends.

Brianna’s family said she loved the outdoors and even when she joined the soccer team, she spent most of her time catching lady bugs. Abigail loved to sing and left some of her songs for friends like Teaer Jemison to remember her by.

“She has a little Youtube channel and she sang all of the time. And I will go back, and I will just watch them and wish she was still here,” said Jemison. “She didn’t think she had a beautiful voice. But I loved her voice, honestly.”