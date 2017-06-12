CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live At 10:00 PM

Cowboys Sign All-American UDFA WR Lenoir

June 12, 2017 8:31 PM By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Third-Team All-American

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Lance Lenoir, the all-time leading receiver in Western Illinois history, has signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys and is scheduled to participate in this weeks mini camp at The Star in Frisco.

Lenoir, 6-0 and 210, went undrafted this spring after earning Third-Team All-American honors with the Leathernecks and over the course of his career totaling 273 receptions, 3,796 yards, 28 touchdowns, 14 100-yard receiving games and 41 consecutive games with a reception.

Last month, Lenoir was in the Chicago Bears camp, and last week he had a workout with Dallas. He will now join a Cowboys team that doesn’t really have vacancies at receiver … but one that is always in the upgrade and look-see business.

More from Mike Fisher
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch