Frisco ISD Hires New Superintendent

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a contract Monday afternoon with Dr. Mike Waldrip, the District’s next superintendent of schools.

Dr. Waldrip, current superintendent of Coppell ISD, will replace Dr. Jeremy Lyon on July 1, according to a Frisco ISD news release.

Dr. Lyon is retiring June 30 after more than four years as FISD superintendent and 31 years in public education.

Dr. Waldrip, a 35-year educator, has been superintendent of schools in Coppell since 2014. He spent the previous 12 years in Frisco ISD, serving as middle school principal and director of secondary instruction before opening Liberty High School as principal in 2006. He went on to serve as assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent prior to accepting the reins in Coppell, the news release stated.

“Although I’m leaving a great school district, it’s an honor to be back in Frisco,” Dr. Waldrip said. “I am humbled that this Board chose me to be the next superintendent in Frisco ISD and I look forward to working with them once again.”

A 1982 graduate of Texas Tech University, Dr. Waldrip earned his undergraduate degree in biology and physical education. Both his masters and doctorate are in educational administration from Sul Ross State University and the University of North Texas, respectively. Prior to joining FISD, he was a teacher/coach and assistant principal in Victoria, Goliad and Seminole ISDs.

Dr. Waldrip’s wife, Lisa, works in public education. The couple has two grown sons, who are both graduates of FISD schools.

“This school district has a strong tradition of providing quality instructional programs to its students and I am very blessed to be able to lead Frisco ISD in that work,” Dr. Waldrip said. “I am also looking forward to working once again with this community to keep our district strong and on the leading edge of education in Texas. Frisco ISD and the City of Frisco have always worked very closely to provide what’s best for our community. My hope is that strong partnership will continue. My wife and I couldn’t be happier to be moving back to the place we call home.”

The Board named Dr. Waldrip lone finalist for the position on May 22 after a two-month search that drew applications from across the country.

Trustees worked with Jenny Preston Consulting to gather public input from community members, as well as FISD staff, to develop a wish list of qualities the District desired in a new superintendent.

“Hiring a superintendent is the most far-reaching decision a school board will ever make,” said Anne McCausland, president of the FISD Board of Trustees. “This Board focused its energies to find the best fit for our students, staff, parents and community. We are thrilled to have Dr. Mike Waldrip continue our commitment to student achievement and keep Frisco ISD a destination district.”