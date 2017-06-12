Inmate Escapes Custody In Ellis County

UPDATED | June 12, 2017 3:15 PM June 12, 2017 2:15 PM
Inmate Escapes Custody In Ellis County

David Weldon Rowe – Ellis Co. Escapee

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from Ellis County custody.

Authorities are looking for David Weldon Rowe, 67, who was in jail for DWI, evading arrest and disorderly conduct.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department says Rowe walked away from weed-eating detail shortly after 10:00 a.m. Monday.

(Ellis County search for escaped inmate (Chopper11)

Helicopters, horses and search dogs are being used in the manhunt.

Area homeowners were told to lock their doors and vehicles were being searched.

This is a developing story.

