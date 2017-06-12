McCullers Latest Astros Pitcher To Go On Disabled List

June 12, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: houston astros, Lance McCullers, MLB, Texas Rangers

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Astros have placed right-hander Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list with a back problem, another blow to a rotation decimated by injuries.

His stint on the DL with discomfort in his lower back is retroactive to June 9. General manager Jeff Luhnow says the team doesn’t expect it to lead to a “long absence” for McCullers but didn’t specify a specific timetable for his return.

McCullers joins ace Dallas Keuchel and right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day disabled list. Houston has also been without starter Collin McHugh, who is on the 60-day disabled list, all season.

McCullers is 6-1 with a 2.58 ERA in 13 starts this season.

There was some good news for the first-place Astros on Monday with right-hander Joe Musgrove coming off the disabled list to start against the Rangers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch