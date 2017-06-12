South Korea’s Sunwoo Wins Van Cliburn Piano Competition

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — South Korea’s Yekwon Sunwoo won the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition — one of the top showcases for the world’s best pianists.
The 28-year-old Sunwoo emerged from 30 competitors to claim the $50,000 award and a gold medal Saturday in the competition held every four years in Fort Worth, where Cliburn lived. The contest was founded in the famed pianist’s honor in 1962. He died in 2013.
Sunwoo is the first South Korean to win.
The competition began May 25 with pianists from 12 countries and Hong Kong playing at the Bass Performance Hall. In the finals round, each of six finalists performed with a string quartet and then with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.
American Kenneth Broberg, a Minneapolis native, won the silver medal. Another American, Daniel Hsu, of San Francisco, finished third.