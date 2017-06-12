Suspect In Zuzu Verk Murder Case Out On Bond

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – The man charged in connection to the killing a Keller woman has bonded out of jail, just weeks after his bail was lowered.

CBS 7 of Alpine, was the only media outlet to catch up with Chris Estrada as he was leaving the Brewster County Jail late Friday night. Estrada told Reporter DeAnn Lopez that he did not expect to be named as a suspect in Zuzu Verk’s death.

Estrada has been charged with evidence tampering. His best friend, Robert Fabian, has been indicted for murder. The Sul Ross student’s body was found in a shallow grave not far from where she went missing.

READ MORE: The murder of Zuzu Verk

Lopez asked Estrada what his reaction was when he learned that Verk’s body was found. “I guess I was happy for the family that at least it’s something they wanted,” said Estrada.

He didn’t answer specific questions about the case, telling Lopez she would have to wait for the trial. He also said he doesn’t think Fabian is guilty.

Estrada spent 124 days in jail. Lopez said he put up a little more than $22,000 and a bondsman covered the rest. He said he did not sell his house or car, but that he had support from his family.