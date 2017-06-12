Teen In Custody After Shooting & Crash In Rowlett

June 12, 2017 6:28 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Rowlett have a 15-year-old boy in custody and are still searching for a second suspect after a Sunday night shooting and car crash. The incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. in the 8200 block of Schrade Road.

According to police, the 15-year-old boy and another teen lured a young couple to the scene after meeting on social media. The original purpose of the meetup is still under investigation. The couple — a 19-year-old man and his girlfriend — arrived at the parking lot where both sides agreed to meet.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The two suspects then got into the back seat of the couple’s vehicle, where the 15-year-old boy pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the victims, police said. The 19-year-old driver tried to defend himself, but the boy allegedly fired several shots and hit the driver in the neck.

After the shooting, the driver slammed on the gas pedal as he tried to get away, but ended up rolling his vehicle into the front yard of a home along Schrade Road. The man was transported to a Plano hospital for surgery. His name and current condition have not been released, but he is expected to recover. His girlfriend received only minor injuries.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The suspected shooter was still inside of the vehicle when it crashed. He fled from the scene, but was found with a bloody shirt at a nearby friend’s house about 30 minutes later. The boy now faces an aggravated assault charge. He is being transferred to the Wade Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers are still searching for the second suspect, who jumped out of the vehicle before it crashed. Only a vague description of that teen has been released. He is not believed to be armed. According to officials, the suspects and the victims were strangers, having only interacted through social media.

