20-Year-Old Texas Tourist Drowns In German Capital

June 12, 2017 5:36 AM
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say a 20-year-old American tourist has drowned after trying to swim across a river in the heart of the German capital.

Police spokeswoman Valeska Jakubowski says the man from Texas had jumped into the Spree river early Sunday with a 21-year-old friend.

The older man managed to swim the short distance across the river but the Texan failed to reach the shore.

Two passers-by, including a Danish lifeguard, tried unsuccessfully to save the man. He was recovered by firefighters but later died in hospital.

Jakubowski said Monday that the deceased man is believed to have consumed alcohol and drugs before jumping into the river.

She declined to identify the man, citing German privacy rules.

