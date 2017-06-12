TX Supreme Court Rules On Case Involving Facebook, A Spoiled Marriage & Youth Baseball

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Facebook, youth baseball and a spoiled marriage. The Texas Supreme Court just made a ruling in a case involving all three.

The Texas High Court ruled on a libel lawsuit that started with a posting on Facebook.

In September of 2014, Steven Bedford, parent of a young baseball player, signed his son up with an organization called Dallas Dodgers Baseball Club. It’s a business that gives extra training to elite baseball players.

Bedford accused one of the assistant coaches of hitting on his wife. He even posted a warning to other parents on the club’s Facebook page. The club sued Bedford for libel and damages.

The Texas Supreme Court sided with Bedford in a case that shows the expanding role of social media in libel claims.

In its ruling, the court said the Facebook posting did not defame the business and the business failed to show it lost money because of the posting.