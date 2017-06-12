CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

West Nile Warning Sign Pops Up In Arlington

June 12, 2017 5:40 PM By Jason Allen
Filed Under: City of Arlington, mosquitoes, warning sign, West Nile Virus, WNV
img 6848 West Nile Warning Sign Pops Up In Arlington

West Nile Virus warning sign (Jason Allen – CBS11)

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – The bright yellow sign, on a fence along Highway 287 in Arlington is meant to grab anyone’s attention.

Unlike billboards, or business markers though, this one is on the fence of a home along the highway. It reads, “Caution, West Nile habitat, compliments of city/state, $0.00 tax dollars at work.”

The sign, is compliments of Angela and Gary Holland, who said they have spent years trying to get someone to clean out the storm drainage ditches that border two sides of their property.

Filled with knee high grass, trees and trash, storm water that flows in from the opposite side of the highway, eventually becomes stagnant. Mosquitos breed easily. Snakes and rats have found an inviting new home.

After years of email chains, phone calls, and promises of work soon to start though, Angela Holland said her husband put the sign up this spring, out of “sheer desperation.”

“The mosquitoes are so bad, I mean they literally run you outta here,” she said.

On the private side of the fence, the Holland’s back yard, they’ve created a tropical retreat. The pool, palm trees and bar don’t get a lot of use though. The Hollands can last maybe an hour, before the bugs start to be too much.

“The state argues with the city,” she said. “The city tells us, ‘No it’s not our responsibility.’ The state says ‘Well, I don’t know how much of that is ours’.”

Monday, a TXDOT spokesman said there is a project planned to clean drainage ditched along 287 from Interstate 20, south to Ellis County. Originally planned for the fall, the contractor may now start within the next two weeks.

The City of Arlington was looking into the issue as it related to storm water management outside of TXDOT’s right of way.

There was some confusion about ownership of the drainage in question, and management as it related to use as a storm water area wasn’t immediately clear.

More from Jason Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch