Naked Dallas Man Arrested After Standoff, Chase

FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man is charged with evading arrest and multiple outstanding warrants after a brief vehicle chase and standoff Tuesday morning.

The chase started on Highway 80 in Forney and ended on Highway 80 near Collins Road in Mesquite.  The suspect inside would not get out of the vehicle.

Forney Police said Mesquite SWAT officers ultimately convinced the suspect, Rojelio Villarreal Gonzales, 35, to surrender peacefully.  He was not wearing any clothes.

Forney Police said the incident began with calls of a disturbance in the 400 block of Woodcrest Way.

A caller said she saw a woman in the bed of a yellow Dodge pickup screaming for help. The caller said she saw the woman jump out of the truck and the driver kept going.

The woman who was in the truck then contacted Forney Police and reported her boyfriend had taken truck with the intent to sell it for parts.

The victim also said the man was possibly suicidal.

 

Additional charges of domestic violence are being investigated.

