Former NBA Player Dennis Rodman Visits North Korea

June 13, 2017 5:36 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Dennis Rodman, DPRK, NBA, North Korea, Politics

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) – Former NBA player Dennis Rodman has arrived in North Korea on his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.

He told reporters before departing Beijing airport on Tuesday that he is “just trying to open a door” with North Korea.

Rodman has received the red-carpet treatment on four past trips since 2013. He also has been roundly criticized for visiting during times of high tensions between the U.S. and North Korea over its weapons programs.

He said he believes Trump would be happy with his trip. Rodman was a cast member on two seasons of Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice.”

