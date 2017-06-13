CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Search For Escaped Inmate Continues In Ellis County

June 13, 2017 6:08 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Ellis County last said that they were closing in on escaped inmate David Rowe on Monday night. But as of early Tuesday morning, he is still on the run. Officials have been searching a heavily wooded area west of Waxahachie.

In the meantime, residents in this area are being reminded to lock their doors and be on the lookout.

There is a lot of manpower involved in this search. Deputies on horseback, a canine unit and even a team of bloodhounds have been combing through the area. Officials on Monday were focused on a location around the intersection of FM 1446 and Lone Elm Road.

Authorities stopped vehicles, searched trunks and believed that they had Rowe cornered in that wooded area as of 10:00 p.m. on Monday night. “They’re looking in all the vehicles, in the trunks” explained driver Tim Whatley. “They’re not letting anyone go straight down.”

Rowe escaped while on work detail at about 10:00 a.m. on Monday morning. The 67-year-old inmate has a criminal history of DWI, evading arrest, disorderly conduct and fraud. However, according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, the heavy response would be used for any escaped inmate, regardless of their history.

This has been a scary time for neighbors, knowing that an escaped inmate is on the loose. “I was very terrified,” said babysitter Braidin Nail on Monday. “Me and the girls were inside and it scared me, being the person who’s in charge of them right now. It terrifies me.”

Anybody who has seen Rowe is urged to call 911 immediately.

