Fort Worth To Offer Developers $18M For New IKEA Location

June 13, 2017 5:50 PM By Jason Allen
Filed Under: IKEA, North Tarrant Parkway, txdot

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Furniture giant IKEA picked out the spot in Fort Worth it wants to open up. Now the city is poised to pass the financial deal to make it happen.

City council members were expected to vote Tuesday on offering developers $18 million in city tax rebates. In exchange, the project would open in four years and include $100 million in spending on infrastructure, utilities and roads.

City officials said the financial deal was the last major piece of the puzzle to clearing the way for the store, expected to open by 2019. The development between I35W, Highway 287 and North Tarrant Parkway would also include restaurant and office space.

But concern about traffic impact from the project remains, in a part of the city where growth has turned two-lane roads into major thoroughfares.

TXDOT has had preliminary discussions about providing access off of the 35W frontage road, but is waiting for final plans from the developer.

Major construction on the interstate is expected to be completed before the development opens.

More from Jason Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch