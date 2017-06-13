Fort Worth To Offer Developers $18M For New IKEA Location

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Furniture giant IKEA picked out the spot in Fort Worth it wants to open up. Now the city is poised to pass the financial deal to make it happen.

City council members were expected to vote Tuesday on offering developers $18 million in city tax rebates. In exchange, the project would open in four years and include $100 million in spending on infrastructure, utilities and roads.

City officials said the financial deal was the last major piece of the puzzle to clearing the way for the store, expected to open by 2019. The development between I35W, Highway 287 and North Tarrant Parkway would also include restaurant and office space.

But concern about traffic impact from the project remains, in a part of the city where growth has turned two-lane roads into major thoroughfares.

TXDOT has had preliminary discussions about providing access off of the 35W frontage road, but is waiting for final plans from the developer.

Major construction on the interstate is expected to be completed before the development opens.