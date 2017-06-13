Gang Member On Texas 10 Most Wanted List Caught In Georgia

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials say a convicted robber and gang member who’s been on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list for more than two years has been arrested in southeast Georgia.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says 45-year-old Agapito Salinas was captured on June 8, 2017, in Alma, Georgia.
Investigators say Salinas, whose last known address was Brownsville, was wanted for parole violation and had been a fugitive since April 2015.
Officials say Salinas in the 1990s served time for drug and burglary convictions.
Records show that in 2003 Salinas was convicted of aggravated robbery in Dallas County and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was paroled in 2014. A DPS statement Monday said Salinas violated parole the following year.
Anyone with information about a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive or Most Wanted Sex Offender is asked to contact authorities. There are five different ways to provide anonymous tips:
• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 252-TIPS (8477)
• Text the letters DPS and then your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone
• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking the link under the picture
• Tips can also be submitted on Facebook, just click the “SUBMIT A TIP” link underneath the “About” section
• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. Mobile is available for iPhone users through the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.
