London High-Rise Burns

LONDON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Firefighters are battling a massive inferno at a high-rise apartment building in west London.

At least 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are on the scene.

The building is the Grenfell Tower in the North Kensington area.

There are fears the building could collapse.

Multiple people are being treated for injuries and residents are being evacuated.

It’s not clear if people are trapped inside

There is no word on a cause of the fire.

The fire started around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday London time.

The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.

Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly says on the London Fire Brigade’s Facebook page that it’s a large and very serious fire.

He says firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle the fire.

This is a developing story.

