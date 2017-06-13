WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies at Senate hearing

Uber CEO To Take Leave, Leadership Team To Run Company

June 13, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: ceo, Travis Kalanick, Uber

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while he’s gone.

Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday in a memo. He says he needs time off to grieve for his mother, who died in a May boating accident. He also says he’s responsible for the company’s current situation and needs to become a better leader.

The announcement comes as former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder released a list of recommendations to improve Uber’s toxic culture. Holder’s firm was hired to investigate Uber’s workplace after a former engineer exposed rampant sexual harassment within Uber’s ranks.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

