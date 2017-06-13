You Truly Could Be Saving $400 A Year On Car Insurance

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – From the GEICO gecko to Progressive’s Flo, TV ads for car insurance constantly nag you about saving by comparing rates. But more than one-third of car owners apparently aren’t listening, according to a new study by personal finance site NerdWallet.

A survey shows that 17 percent of car owners with insurance have never compared rates, and 21 percent haven’t done so for at least the past three years. If you’re among that 38 percent, you could be missing out on an average of $417 a year in savings, NerdWallet calculated.

The online survey of 2,072 people also showed that more than a quarter (28 percent) of respondents think they pay too much for their insurance. Among millennials (age 18 to 34), that number rose to 33 percent.

To find out if you’re overpaying, go to this NerdWallet calculator. Put in your state, and it will show you how much savings you may be missing out on. It calculates the difference between what you’re paying and the lowest rate in your area. (The analysts’ calculations are for drivers without tickets or violations, so if you have any on your record, they may be affecting your rate.)

Remember, today’s auto insurance rates are set by a complicated mix of your driving history, what car you drive, where you live and your credit rating. So over time you may be able to cut your insurance rates by, say, improving your credit rating.

