2 Injured In Virginia Shooting Played Baseball At TCU

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The news of the shooting at the congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia hit close to home for the TCU baseball family.

Congressman Roger Williams and his staffer Andrew Mitchell were both injured in the shooting and both played baseball for the Horned Frogs.

Williams was a stand-out player in the 60’s and Mitchell was too, until he was drafted by the White Sox in 2013.

TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle said as soon as he heard of the shooting he immediately thought of both Williams and Mitchell.

He said “I woke up this morning and saw it on the news, and immediately I knew that Roger had to be there and Andrew Mitchell as well.”

He immediately texted Mitchell to ask if they were okay.

They both suffered minor injuries.

Rep. Williams, who has the field at Lupton Stadium partially named after him, is credited for helping save TCU’s baseball program.

Scholssnagle added, “Roger led a fundraising effort along with the athletic director. He helped build this stadium and we are eternally grateful.”

Back on Capitol Hill Williams used crutches to get to a podium and talk about the incident.

Rep. Williams told a room full of reporters “There could have easily been 25 deaths or more today… Officers prevented that and my family and I will be forever grateful”

The annual game they were practicing for will go on as planned.

“This is a game that’s been going on for over 100 years. It goes to charity. And we need to play this baseball game,” said Rep. Williams.