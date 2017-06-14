CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
PHOTO GALLERY: Attack on Congress

Congressman Joe Barton’s Hometown Grateful He Survived Shooting

June 14, 2017 6:24 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: Congressman Joe Barton

ENNIS (CBSDFW.COM) – Constituents in Joe Barton’s district, especially neighbors in his community are expressing relief that the Congressman and his family were not hurt.

People in this tight community had some tense moments, first when they realized what was happening in Virginia and then that their own representative was right in the middle of it all.

da4da063cb3f4784be5969e4d27dcd0b Congressman Joe Bartons Hometown Grateful He Survived Shooting

(credit: CBS)

In Washington he’s known as Congressman Joe Barton, but along his quiet Ennis street, he’s just as easily known as Jack’s dad.

“We all go out there and play football and sometimes play catch. We sometimes see Mr. Barton and Jack out there playing catch with their baseball,” 15-year-old Matthew Ozymy said.

10-year-old Jack Barton was among those able to safely take cover as a gunman opened fire at the Alexandria baseball field where Republican members of Congress met for an early morning practice. Neighbors back home struggled to break the news to their own children.

“Jack was there. He was in the dugout where the guy was shooting at, but he was down on the ground, and he’s not hurt,” Buck Marshall explained to his 10-year-old son, Jonathan.

Roll Call photographer Tom Williams tweeted an image of the Barton family riding the subway shortly after the shooting. Longtime friend Buck Marshall recognized Joe Barton’s older son clearly heartbroken.

“I’ve known Congressman Barton since I was a kid. I mean I went to high school with his son Brad, and that’s when I first met him,” Marshall said.

Now those who call the Congressman, neighbor say they’re hope is this incident is a wakeup call to tone down some of the rhetoric that divides Washington, and they wish the best for the survivors.

“You’re a pretty cool guy, and I’m glad you’re not hurt,” 10-year-old Jonathan Marshall said when asked what he would say to his friend, Jack Barton.

“And we’re praying for them, right?” Buck Marshall prompted his son.

“And we’re praying for you,” Jonathan said.

Congressman Joe Barton and his two sons were able to make it safely back to the Capitol where he spoke to reporters and credited first responders for saving their lives.

More from Gabriel Roxas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch