Fire Causes Multiple Gas Tank Explosions At Texas Lot

June 14, 2017 5:48 AM
TYLER (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A fire ignited tank after tank of acetylene gas at an East Texas welders supply lot, firing tanks and shrapnel high into the air but injuring no one.

The episode began just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at Tyler Welders Supply. Tanks rocketed into the air for about 20 minutes before the explosions subsided.

Smith County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Coslin said the fire was being allowed to burn itself out. He also said that there were 20 to 30 employees at the yard when the fire started, but all got out uninjured.

Traffic was blocked on U.S. 271 and Farm Road 14 and a half-mile in all directions from the yard were evacuated. Tyler is about 100 miles east of Dallas.

