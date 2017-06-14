FWPD Officer Testifies After Suspension For Controversial Arrest

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – He was suspended for 10 days after a controversial arrest, now a Fort Worth police officer is taking the stand to defend his actions and appeal the unpaid suspension.

The hearing for Officer William Martin began Tuesday and is expected to take several days.

Martin was suspended video of the arrest of an African-American mother and her children went viral. The video, recorded just before Christmas 2016, sparked outrage and fueled accusations of brutality and racism. In it, Jacqueline Craig and her 19-year-old daughter are arrested after calling police for help.

Initially, a man had called police to report that he had been threatened. Craig also called, reporting that her neighbor had choked her 7-year-old son after accusing him of littering on his property.

In the video, Craig explained to Officer Martin what happened. Rather than checking to see if the child was okay, Martin asked Craig why she didn’t teach her son not to litter. She responded by saying whether her child did or not litter, the man had no right to choke him.

The video showed Martin taking Craig to the ground, handcuffing her and pointing what appeared to be a taser at her 19-year old daughter, Brea Hymond.

Some people viewed Martin’s suspension as a ‘slap on the wrist’ type punishment for what they believe was a racially motivated response.

The recommended suspension for Martin was five days, but Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald doubled it. Speaking about the recommendation the Chief said, “That does not stop me from looking at the actions that I believe were not consistent with what our department stands for and I believe 99-percent of our police department would not engage in activity like that.”

Craig and Hymond were taken into custody for Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct, but the charges were eventually dropped.

Chief Fitzgerald said Martin used too much force during the arrests and during testimony Tuesday said he should have suspended him for an even longer period of time. On the stand today Officer Martin ill have the chance to defend himself and his actions.

Martin’s attorney, Terry Daffron, said, “He’s never his opportunity to come out and tell his side of the story. I think what we’ve seen thus far is a very one-sided view from the City.”

An independent arbitrator will decide whether to uphold or reduce Martin’s suspension.

The hearing, which is open to the public, gets underway at 9 a.m.