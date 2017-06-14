Shooting In Virginia Wounds Congressman, Staff Member & Officers

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

This was a GOP team practice for an annual charity baseball game between Republicans and Democrats.

Congressman among four people shot at baseball field in Alexandria, Va.; more than 50 shots fired, according to Rep. Mo Brooks pic.twitter.com/NmHPEZMmCp — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) June 14, 2017

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), a physician, tells CBS Reporter Steven Portnoy, he treated Scalise at the scene… that Scalise was “conscious and okay.”

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) — a physician — tells me HE TREATED SCALISE at the scene… that Scalise was "conscious and okay." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) June 14, 2017

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), said several other people also were hit, including two Capitol Hill police officers.

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said five people transported to local hospitals, including the suspect. The shooting suspect is only described as a middle-age white male. Reports say he was armed with two weapons; one handgun and one ‘assault style’ rifle.

A member of Rep. Roger Williams’ (R-TX) staff was apparently shot and is also receiving medical attention. Sources identify the staffer as Zachary Barton.

Please keep the member of my staff and all members of the congressional baseball team in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/wH4b6wXQhs — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

Rep. Williams, who is one of the coaches, said the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria.

Watching the news unfold this morning and my prayers are with my friend @SteveScalise and the several others who were harmed this morning. — Pete Sessions (@PeteSessions) June 14, 2017

A White House statement from President Trump says, “The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

A Democrat team was also practicing early Wednesday morning, but there was no threat. Security quickly locked-down their practice following word of the shooting.

