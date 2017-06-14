Grammys Switching To Online Voting, Changes Top Album Rule

CBS NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Rep. Steve Scalise Among 5 People Shot In Virginia | Live Coverage | Read More

June 14, 2017 8:52 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammy Awards are transitioning to online voting and have updated rules for its top category, album of the year.

The Recording Academy announced the changes Wednesday, including its official switch to online voting for its 13,000 members. Voting for the 2018 show will take place in the fall.

Another major change is the addition of songwriters to nominees for album of the year, which has been reserved for artists, producers and engineers. However, all participants on the album, including featured artists, songwriters, producers and engineers, must now be credited with at least 33 percent or more playing time to be eligible for nomination.

Prior to the new rule, all participants on an album would earn a nomination even if they worked on one song.

