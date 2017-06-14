Man Charged In 2 North Texas Murders Indicted Again

BROWNSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A grand jury in South Texas has indicted Reginald Kimbro, 23, for sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault, according to the Cameron County District Attorneys Office.
It was in March 2014 when a 20-year-old woman from Tuttle, Oklahoma on Spring Break, reported Kimbro raped her in the bathroom of a resort in South Padre Island.
In October 2014 the Cameron County DA’s office dismissed the case.
After the two murders of Molly Matheson near the TCU campus and Megan Getrum in Plano, the Cameron County DA’s office said it was actually “dismissed pending further investigation.”
The medical examiner’s report said Matheson’s body was found in a bathroom. Police said Matheson’s mother found her.
Matheson was not a TCU student. She attended Tarrant County College.
An autopsy showed Getrum suffered a fatal injury to her neck and that she had been thrown into Lake Ray Hubbard face down, meaning both injuries could have caused the death.
Plano Police said it appears Getrum had also been sexually assaulted.
That meant there was DNA evidence.