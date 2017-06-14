CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Man Charged In 2 North Texas Murders Indicted Again

June 14, 2017 2:59 PM
BROWNSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A grand jury in South Texas has indicted Reginald Kimbro, 23, for sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault, according to the Cameron County District Attorneys Office.

It was in March 2014 when a 20-year-old woman from Tuttle, Oklahoma on Spring Break, reported Kimbro raped her in the bathroom of a resort in South Padre Island.

In October 2014 the Cameron County DA’s office dismissed the case.

After the two murders of Molly Matheson near the TCU campus and Megan Getrum in Plano, the Cameron County DA’s office said it was actually “dismissed pending further investigation.”

The medical examiner’s report said Matheson’s body was found in a bathroom.  Police said Matheson’s mother found her.

Matheson was not a TCU student.  She attended Tarrant County College.

An autopsy showed Getrum suffered a fatal injury to her neck and that she had been thrown into Lake Ray Hubbard face down, meaning both injuries could have caused the death.

Plano Police said it appears Getrum had also been sexually assaulted.

That meant there was DNA evidence.

