Microchipping Now Mandatory For Dallas Dogs & Cats

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live At 10:00 PM

Microchipping Now Mandatory For Dallas Dogs & Cats

June 14, 2017 10:34 PM By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: City Of Dallas, Dallas Animal Services, Dallas City Council, loose dogs, microchipping, South Dallas

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas City Council Wednesday voted to mandate microchipping for all dogs and cats and strictly limit breeding.

The tough new laws aim to reduce the number of loose dogs that have plagued South Dallas, but will affect all dog and cat owners within city limits.

Jennifer Duffy said she sees dogs left loose to roam her Oak Cliff neighborhood.

“The people who do do it, do it constantly, you know. It’s a normal thing for them,” she said.

With her own purebred pit bull on a tight leash, though, she hasn’t seen the need to microchip or neuter him.

“I bred his mother, his father, his grandfather,” she said.

The new ordinance will require owners who want to breed their dogs and cats to be members of a purebred kennel club, pay $100 per year for a city breeding permit and limit females to one litter a year.

Like all dogs now in Dallas, they’ll also have to be microchipped.

“I think it’s gonna make it hard for some. I do. It’ll be hard for a lot of people,” said Duffy.

With the Dallas Animal Services nearly at capacity, making it harder for dogs to breed is, sort of, the point.

In May, the shelter took in nearly 2,400 loose, stray and abandoned dogs.

“One day last week we had 21 puppies that came in – 14 from one litter, seven from another,” said Major Barbara Hobbs, who currently oversees the department.  “We’re trying to allow breeding, but to restrict it from backyard breeders who are just trying to sell puppies in the parking lot of Walmart.”

Hobbs hopes mandatory microchips will help get lost dogs out of the shelter and back home more quickly, while also encouraging more responsible pet ownership.

“The pet is registered to you. You can’t say ‘Oh no, that’s not my dog ‘cause the chip comes back to you, right?” she said.

Chad Cunningham’s newly adopted dog was microchipped, neutered and ready to walk out the door.

“I just couldn’t leave him here,” he said.

He doesn’t have a problem with the new requirements.  Seeing so many dogs without a home is difficult.

“It’s bad ‘cause you know some of these won’t get adopted,” said Cunningham.

The city will offer a grace period for the next month or two, so people can come into compliance.

Pet owners in 23 zip codes qualify for free microchipping and spay/neuter surgeries. 

Any Dallas resident can get their pet microchipped for $15.

More from Andrea Lucia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch