Recovering Former Exec Larry Lacewell Visits Cowboys HQ

June 14, 2017 2:26 PM By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Larry Lacewell, Mike Fisher, NFL, The Star

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Former Dallas Cowboys scouting director/legendary football storyteller Larry Lacewell, who suffered a severe stroke last fall, made an appearance here at The Star in Frisco, accompanied by long-time friend Jerry Jones.

“Doin’ well,” said Lacewell, reaching out from his wheelchair to offer a hug.

Lacewell, 79, led the Cowboys scouting department from 1992 to 2004. He has for decades been a confidant of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, legendary coach Barry Switzer and countless other football power-brokers dating all the way back to Bear Bryant.

Lacewell was a highly successful defensive coordinator at Oklahoma (as part of two national titles) and as a head coach at Arkansas State became that school’s the all-time winningest coach at Arkansas State.

But his greatest legacy? Spinning football yarns …  which I’m sure he is doing all day today here at Cowboys headquarters.

