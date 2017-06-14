1 Man Dead, 1 Man Hurt In Shooting At Dallas Sam’s Club

CBS NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Shooting In Virginia Said To Involve Members Of Congress | Watch Live Coverage

June 14, 2017 5:55 AM By Brittany Jeffers
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for suspects after one person was killed and another person was injured during a shooting outside of a Sam’s Club store. The incident happened at around 1:00 a.m. early Wednesday near the intersection of LBJ Freeway and Midway Road.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Authorities are still trying to piece together the details of this case. According to officials, four men met up in the store parking lot. An argument broke out, and one suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots. Two people were hit by the gunfire. Officers are now looking over surveillance video to see if they can get a good view of the suspected shooter’s vehicle.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

One of the victims was shot in the arm and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. However, the second victim was shot twice in the chest. He ran back to his vehicle, which was parked outside of the adjacent Walmart store, but collapsed along the way. That man died en route to a hospital.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Police have not yet made any arrests in this case, nor have any suspect descriptions been released. The crime scene outside of the Sam’s Club and Walmart stores has been cleared, but the investigation is ongoing.

