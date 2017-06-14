CBS NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Rep. Steve Scalise Among 5 People Shot In Virginia | Live Coverage | Read More

Texas Prison Chaplain Sentenced To Prison For Smuggling

June 14, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Beaumont, Bribery, Eric Patrick, Nederland

BEAUMONT (AP) – Authorities say a Southeast Texas prison chaplain who smuggled tobacco and cigarettes to federal inmates must serve a year and a day behind bars.

Eric S. Patrick of Nederland was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in Beaumont. The 43-year-old Patrick in January pleaded guilty, in a plea deal, to bribery of a public official.

Guards in July 2015 confiscated two gallon-size bags of tobacco and rolling papers from some inmates at a federal lockup in Beaumont. Investigators determined that Patrick, who was employed by the prison, was smuggling the contraband.

Officials say Patrick charged inmates $1,500 per smuggling attempt. The chaplain set up several scam post office boxes to receive payments, along with money transfers.

Authorities say Patrick had faced a possible 15-year prison term.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch