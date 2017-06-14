CBS NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Rep. Steve Scalise Among 5 People Shot In Virginia | Live Coverage | Read More

Virginia Shooter’s Facebook Page Includes Anti-Trump Posts

June 14, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Congress, James T. Hodgkinson, Republicans, Shooting, Virginia Shooter

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW) – The shooting suspect in the attack on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice has been identified as 66-year-old as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.

Hodgkinson’s Facebook account includes anti-Trump posts and posts praising former presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

suspect2 Virginia Shooters Facebook Page Includes Anti Trump Posts

Hodgkinson’s Facebook Page

suspect 4 Virginia Shooters Facebook Page Includes Anti Trump Posts

Hodgkinson’s Facebook Page

Sanders released a statement Wednesday saying that he is `sickened by this despicable act,’ while acknowledging that the shooter had apparently volunteered on his campaign.

According to Rep. Pat Meehan (R-PA), Hodgkinson asked if the players on the field were Republicans or Democrats before firing.

Reports say Hodgkinson was armed with two weapons; one handgun and one ‘assault style’ rifle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch