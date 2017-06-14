Virginia Shooter’s Facebook Page Includes Anti-Trump Posts

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW) – The shooting suspect in the attack on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice has been identified as 66-year-old as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.
Hodgkinson’s Facebook account includes anti-Trump posts and posts praising former presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
Sanders released a statement Wednesday saying that he is `sickened by this despicable act,’ while acknowledging that the shooter had apparently volunteered on his campaign.
According to Rep. Pat Meehan (R-PA), Hodgkinson asked if the players on the field were Republicans or Democrats before firing.
Reports say Hodgkinson was armed with two weapons; one handgun and one ‘assault style’ rifle.