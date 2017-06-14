Virginia Shooter’s Facebook Page Includes Anti-Trump Posts

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW) – The shooting suspect in the attack on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice has been identified as 66-year-old as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.

Hodgkinson’s Facebook account includes anti-Trump posts and posts praising former presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

BREAKING: Rep. Meehan confirms shooter approached Rep. Don Desantis & asked if players were Republicans or Democrats before the shooting, pic.twitter.com/JRSytW1J7j — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 14, 2017

Sanders released a statement Wednesday saying that he is `sickened by this despicable act,’ while acknowledging that the shooter had apparently volunteered on his campaign.

Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. pic.twitter.com/hyfmmpgXML — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 14, 2017

According to Rep. Pat Meehan (R-PA), Hodgkinson asked if the players on the field were Republicans or Democrats before firing.

Reports say Hodgkinson was armed with two weapons; one handgun and one ‘assault style’ rifle.