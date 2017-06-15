Blimp At US Open Golf Tournament Crashes

A blimp flying near the US Open golf tournament in Wisconsin has crashed.
It’s not known what exactly caused the vessel to plunge to the ground at the Erin Hills golf course in Hartford, Wisconsin.
According to the USGA, the blimp was not affiliated with the tournament or television sponsor Fox Sports.
According to Milwaukee CBS affiliate CBS 58, the blimp is operated by the company AirSign and was being used to advertise for PenFed Credit Union.
AirSign confirmed to CBS 58 that this is one of their blimps. They are aware of the situation and assessing it.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirms at least one person was injured.