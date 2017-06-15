Church Worker Injured After Skateboarder Bumps Him Down Stairs

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward to find two men who allegedly knocked a man down a flight of stairs at The Cathedral De Guadalupe in downtown.

Police say the men were on skateboards inside the cathedral with a video camera, when an employee told them to leave. One of the suspects ran into him, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs. He sustained bodily injuries.

The men ran from the church after the incident.

The first suspect is described a white man in his early to mid 20’s with short dark hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, with a rectangular striped design on the front center and baggy jeans.

The second suspect is a white man in his early to mid 20’s with light brown hair and a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, baggy jeans, and light colored adjustable ball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to call Assaults Detective M. Bailey, #9511, at (214) 671-3621.