CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Church Worker Injured After Skateboarder Bumps Him Down Stairs

June 15, 2017 3:47 PM By Austin York
Filed Under: Skateboarder, The Cathedral De Guadalupe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward to find two men who allegedly knocked a man down a flight of stairs at The Cathedral De Guadalupe in downtown.

Police say the men were on skateboards inside the cathedral with a video camera, when an employee told them to leave. One of the suspects ran into him, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs. He sustained bodily injuries.

ross suspects Church Worker Injured After Skateboarder Bumps Him Down Stairs

Have you seen these two men? Contact the Dallas Police Department if so. (photo credit: DPD)

The men ran from the church after the incident.

The first suspect is described a white man in his early to mid 20’s with short dark hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, with a rectangular striped design on the front center and baggy jeans.

The second suspect is a white man in his early to mid 20’s with light brown hair and a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, baggy jeans, and light colored adjustable ball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to call Assaults Detective M. Bailey, #9511, at (214) 671-3621.

More from Austin York
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch