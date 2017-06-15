Dallas To Spend $2 Mil To Remove Failed ‘Standing Wave’ From Trinity

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The City of Dallas will spend $2 million to remove a failed whitewater rafting feature it installed in the Trinity River six years ago.
It was called the “standing wave” and the goal was to create some whitewater rapids in the middle of the river for kayakers. It’s located at Moore Park in Oak Cliff, south of the Corinth Street Bridge.
The multi-million dollar feature of concrete and rocks installed on the riverbed created turbulence on the surface, and while that generated plenty of waves, it also stirred up some controversy.
Federal law says the river is supposed to be navigable and the project was not approved by the US. Army Corps of Engineers, which ordered the city to modify or remove it.
The Dallas City Council recently voted to spend close to $2 million more to partially remove the project, which originally cost about $4 million to build.
