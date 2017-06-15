De La Hoya Doesn’t “Respect” Mayweather-McGregor Fight

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) – Oscar De La Hoya isn’t thrilled that the Mayweather-McGregor fight is a done deal.

The boxing legend joined the Ben and Skin Show on Thursday and was asked what he thought about the announcement?

“Well, I guess I can say that the Ringling Brothers are coming into town,” De La Hoya said. “I just can not respect, as a boxing purist … I can not respect a fight of this caliber.”

De La Hoya goes on to say that he has a lot of respect for McGregor and the UFC, but he just can’t get behind a fight between one of the best boxers ever and a guy that’s only competed in MMA.

The two fighters both announced the fight Wednesday, after months of speculation about whether Mayweather would return at the age of 40 to face a mixed martial arts fighter who has never had a pro boxing fight.

The fight will take place in Las Vegas on August 26.

