Fort Worth Zoo Welcomes Baby Giraffe

June 15, 2017 2:21 PM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On June 8, the Fort Worth Zoo welcomed a male reticulated giraffe to the herd.

The calf weighed 185 pounds and stood roughly 6 feet tall at birth.

The calf has not yet been named but he is on display.

When fully grown, he will weigh up to 3,000 pounds and measure about 18 feet from head to hoof, according to the Fort Worth Zoo.

The Fort Worth Zoo houses reticulated giraffes, a name that describes the mammal’s chestnut-brown rectangular markings. Like human fingerprints, each giraffe pattern is different.

Native to the African savannas, a giraffe’s most distinguishing feature is its long neck, which can account for 7 feet of its height.

The calf, along with the rest of the herd, will soon join several other species in the Zoo’s new African Savanna exhibit, scheduled to open next year.

Guests will not only see mixed species interacting and sharing the space, but will also have an opportunity to stand eye-to-eye and feed these gentle giants, according to the zoo.

