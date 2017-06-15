Governor Signs Bill That Could Abolish Dallas County Schools

AUSTIN (CBS11) – Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill Thursday that could potentially abolish Dallas County Schools.

The cash-strapped agency provides transportation to 76,000 children every school day.

State Sen. Don Huffines (R-Dallas) authored the bill.

It now puts the final decision in the hands of Dallas County voters.

Sen. Huffines stated, “DCS is bad for students, schools, and taxpayers. I have long said it was not a matter of if DCS would be abolished, but when it would come to an end and how students and schools would be protected from its collapse. Students, schools, taxpayers, and voters deserve the thoughtful and orderly wind-down opportunity the Legislature provided.”

Dallas County Schools Interim Superintendent Leatha Mullins released the following statement:

“At the moment, I have no words. It makes no sense to dismantle an agency that has been serving the county and students for 170 years. This decision will have dire consequences for all of the school districts involved. We will discuss next steps with the DCS Board, possibly as soon as next Tuesday.”