Man Gets 40 Years for Sex Assault Of Intellectually Disabled Child

McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Henry Fletcher, 81, of Farmersville, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a disabled child.
“Special needs children are the most vulnerable members of our community and anyone that harms them will be vigorously prosecuted,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.
In June 2015, the child went for a walk near her house in Farmersville, according to the DA’s office news release which went on to explain:
Fletcher, who did not know the child, coaxed her into his car. Fletcher took her to his house where he sexually assaulted her.
After the assault, Fletcher dropped the child off a few blocks from her house. She ran home and immediately told her parents.
A sexual assault exam yielded biological material that was later compared to Fletcher’s DNA.
DNA analysis confirmed Fletcher as the perpetrator. At the time of the offense, the intellectually disabled child was 14 years old. Fletcher was 79 years old.