Reward Offered for Most Wanted Fugitive From Irving

AUSTIN (CBSDFW) – Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the apprehension of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding 25-year-old Jorge Luis Guardado who was just added to the most wanted list.
Guardado, of Irving, has been wanted since August 2014 for Aggravated Assault and probation violation.
Police say Guardado is affiliated with the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang.
Guardado is 5’7” and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his wrists, and may be using the alias of “Jorge Sanchez.”
Texas Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Text the letters DPS – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
- Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: and for Android users on Google Play.
All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.