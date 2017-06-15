After Shooting, N. Texas Members Of Congress Want Security Review

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Republican Congressman Michael Burgess of Lewisville says after Wednesday’s shooting, he is open to tighter security at his town hall meetings.

In the past, he said he decided against having people go through magnetometers. “I don’t know if that changes now. I’ll obviously listen to what law enforcement advises. I’ll listen to what the Sergeant of Arms advises. I do have an obligation to keep constituents and staff safe when we do public events. But we will still do public events.”

He and Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey of Fort Worth say they’ll take any changes Capitol Police suggest seriously.

For now, Representative Veasey says he doesn’t want to tighten security locally. “I don’t plan on changing anything than what we normally do right now. We’re going to continue to go out there and serve the public as we always have.”

Republican Congressman Pete Sessions of Dallas says all of Congress needs to reevaluate. “There may be some information or timing changes that become necessary. There may be certain locations that we go or not go. There may be some public activities that we not attend in the future.”

One representative, Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, says he plans to introduce a bill that would allow members of Congress to carry concealed weapons in Washington, D.C.

Members of Congress are split on the idea.

Congressman Burgess says he supports the bill. “The short answer to your question is yes, but under all circumstances, I intend to follow the law whatever it is.”

Congressman Veasey says while he is a gun owner, “I don’t know if it’s a good idea for members of Congress to have a right that other people don’t have.”

CBS11 checked to see if any members of Congress from North Texas received threats since Wednesday’s shooting, and none of the five who responded has been threatened.