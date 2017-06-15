Tasha’s KRLD To Do List June 15- 18, 2017

Shakespeare in the Park: The Merry Wives of Windsor runs today (June 15) through June 21 at Samuell -Grand Theater.

Discover the beauty of Islamic art from Samia Khan at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. During June, the Library’s gallery will display examples of her work for viewing. Call 214-509-4911. Free.

Concerts in the Garden at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Friday features the music of Pink Floyd. (June16)

Father’s Day Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum includes barbeque and brews Saturday and Sunday! (6/17-18)

Join the Zombie Apoc Army at Cutting Edge Haunted House Saturday. (June 17)

Take Daddy to play with Legos for Father’s day. At LEGOLAND Discovery center, daddies get in free on father’s day. (June 18)

It is going to be really hot this weekend, so celebrate a cool Father’s Day weekend at Hawaiian Falls Sunday. On June 18, Dads swim free with a separate child or adult paid admission. Season pass holders can get Dad in for only $10.

Not sure what to get dad for Father’s Day? Bring him to Lone Star Park Sunday, June 18! Gates open at 1:30 p.m. First Thoroughbred race post time is 2:35 p.m. General Admission is just $5 and General Parking is free. Fans can get a free professional photo with their dad in our photo booth.

The Free Play Arcade in Arlington is having a Grand Opening party Friday June 16. Tickets are sold out but you can check them out Saturday and Sunday!

Sci-Tech Discovery Center and the National Videogame Museum, both located inside the Frisco Discovery Center, are celebrating Father’s Day with discounted tickets for dads on Sunday, June 18. Sci-Tech: $5 per dad | National Videogame Museum: $6 per dad

There is a free fly fishing class at Orvis Saturday (June 17) Dallas/Preston Center

Combine your love of Yoga and your love of goats at Goat Yoga Saturday at Nash Farm in Grapevine. (June 17)

Operation Kindness’ annual Alumni Event is happening Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will serve as a homecoming for its “furry alumni” – dogs and cats adopted from the no-kill shelter – and the families who adopted them. Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about Operation Kindness and enjoy complimentary refreshments, lunch from the grill, tours of the campus and more.

Terri Clark is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night. (June 17)

80’s rock band Black & Blue is playing Trees tonight. (6/15) Tommy Thayer, now the guitarist for KISS, was one of the founders of this band.

Scott Stapp of Creed: 2017 Live and Acoustic Tour is at Trees Sunday. (June 18)

Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold are playing AT&T Stadium Friday night. (June 16)

Boz Skaggs and Michael McDonald are playing Winstar Friday night. (June 16)

Chicago and the Doobie Brothers are playing the Starplex Friday night. (June 16)

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull are playing the AAC Friday night. (June16)

Mr. Big is playing Gas Monkey Live Friday (June 16)