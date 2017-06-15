CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

TSA Is Testing 3-D Scanners For Carry-On Luggage

June 15, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: American Airlines, Fort Worth, Phoenix, TSA

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Federal officials are screening some carry-on bags with 3-D scanning technology, which they say improves the ability to find bombs.

The Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that it is testing computed tomography, or CT, scanning at one checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The technology is already used for screening checked luggage.

CT scanners create a 3-D image that can be rotated to give screeners a better look. Suspicious bags can be pulled aside and opened by screeners.

The test is being run with American Airlines. TSA says it will expand the test to Boston’s Logan Airport later this month.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch