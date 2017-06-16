Aisha Tyler Leaving “The Talk” After 6 Years

June 16, 2017
Filed Under: "the talk", Aisha Tyler, CBS, Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Television

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The daytime TV show “The Talk” is losing one of its co-hosts.

Aisha Tyler announced on the air Thursday that her increasingly busy career prompted the decision.

Tyler became emotional as she described her realization that she had to give up the daily talk show.

She’s been on CBS’ “The Talk” for six years and will leave at the end of this season in July, Tyler said.

Besides working on three other series, including CBS’ “Criminal Minds,” the actress said she’s found a new passion in film directing.

Tyler said she intends to return to “The Talk,” both as a guest and a drop-in host.

CBS didn’t immediately announce who might replace Tyler on the show that includes co-hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

