Rangers Activate Napoli & Gomez Off DL

By Josh Clark

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan/AP) – The Texas Rangers made a slew of moves before their series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The club activated outfielder Carlos Gomez and first baseman/DH Mike Napoli off the disabled list. To make room for both players, Texas optioned utility players Jurickson Profar and Ryan Rua to Triple-A Round Rock.

The club also called up reliever Dario Alverez and placed Tony Barnette on the disabled list with a right ring finger sprain.

Texas is also activating Tyson Ross and will send him to the mound for his Rangers debut Friday night against Seattle.

Dillion Gee was designated for assignment to make room for Ross on the active roster.

The Rangers are also closer to getting ace left-hander Cole Hamels back about six weeks after he strained his right oblique muscle. Hamels was expected to make his first rehab start with Double-A Frisco on Friday night.

Napoli went on the DL with a lower back strain on June 6. He’s hitting just .192 but has 11 homers, tied for the second most on the team.

Gomez has been out since May 16 with a strained right hamstring. He has a .246 batting average as the primary leadoff hitter, but was hitting fifth in the lineup against the Mariners.

